Class II designation finally effective for cerebrospinal fluid shunts

Glaciers are known to move slowly, but so is government, and the FDA needed seven years to make effective an order that cerebrospinal fluid shunts be deemed class II devices. The classification was applicable as of Aug. 22, 2014, in connection with a de novo petition filed by no less than industry colossus Medtronic plc, of Dublin, in a process that began in 2012, possibly earlier.