Siemens’ low magnetic field MRI changes the game for patients with implants, claustrophobia

In the season of college bowl games, two long-time rivals are vying for another title, the right to claim being the first to install Siemens Healthineers AG’s Magnetom Free.Max magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. Both the Ohio State University and the University of Michigan said they were first in the U.S. to put in the recently approved system.