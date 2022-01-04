Xuanzhu Biopharm raises $96M in series B round to fund phase III trials

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd.’s subsidiary Xuanzhu Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has raised ¥610.5 million ($96 million) in a series B round led by Sunshine Life Insurance Corp. Ltd. “After closing this round, Xuanzhu plans to utilize the proceeds to support the late-stage clinical development of our in-house products, especially for the phase III of CDK4/6 inhibitor birociclib, and anaplastic lymphoma kinase/c-ros oncogene 1 (ALK/ROS1) inhibitor XZP-3621,” the company told BioWorld. “Moreover, we will also accelerate the development of our bispecific antibodies and antibody-drug conjugate pipeline.”