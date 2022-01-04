Sirnaomics starts 2022 with $64M Hong Kong IPO

Sirnaomics Ltd. became the first RNA therapeutics company to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) with a $64 million initial public offering. Its shares (HKEX:2277) have since surged, rising to HK$93.90 ($12.04) on Jan. 4 following their debut at HK$65.90 per share. The Gaithersburg, Md. and Suzhou, China-based company plans to use HK$243.3 million, or about 58% of the proceeds for the development and commercialization for the company’s core product, STP-705, a dual transforming growth factor beta 1 (TGF-?1) and cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) inhibitor.