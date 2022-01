Avrobio shares sink as Fabry trial results weigh on prospects

Avrobio Inc., stung by variable outcomes in a phase II test of its investigational Fabry disease therapy, is quitting further enrollment in the program, one of the first from its gene therapy platform, Plato. The team's attention will shift instead to other clinical-stage lysosomal disorder programs amid "an increasingly challenging market and regulatory environment for Fabry disease," the company said.