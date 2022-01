DNA Script adds new investors to close out $200M series C round

DNA Script SAS is closing a $200 million series C fundraising round, with new investors pumping in cash to push commercialization of its DNA printing platform Syntax. The company has raised a total of $315 million to date following the launch of the automated benchtop nucleic acid printer in June 2021. European venture firm Eurekare joined the second tranche alongside T. Rowe Price Associates and Baillie Gifford, Healthcor Management, Irving Investors and Sino Biopharmaceutical.