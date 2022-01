Synchron brain-computer interface enables first thought-to-tweet

Synchron Inc. closed out 2021 by providing an opening for a patient with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) to send the first thought transferred to a tweet via an implantable brain computer interface. Philip O’Keefe, who received one of the company’s Stentrode implants in April 2020, took over the Twitter account of Sychron CEO Thomas Oxley to say, “Hello, World. Short tweet. Monumental progress.”