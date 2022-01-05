Just as the world appeared to be winning the battle against COVID-19, the rules of the game changed. Omicron and its multitude of mutations flipped the board. Vaccines and monoclonal antibodies, once effective and lifesaving, are now under scrutiny. SARS-CoV-2 cases are climbing closer to the highest levels recorded since the pandemic began. Antivirals are aiming to fill treatment gaps, but whether they will or not is about as clear as COVID’s next move. Since early 2020, 1,026 vaccines and therapeutics have entered development for COVID-19. At least 34 are no longer being studied, while 41 others have gained authorization or approval for use in patients.

Case can proceed against drug, device companies accused of aiding terrorists

Be careful who you’re doing business with. That’s the warning the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit sent this week to multinational drug and device companies doing business in terrorist hot spots around the world. Reversing a lower court, the D.C. Circuit cleared the way Jan. 4 for 21 drug and device companies – all part of parent corporations Astrazeneca plc, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc. and Roche Holding AG – to potentially be held accountable for doing business with Jaysh al-Mahdi terrorists, operating through the Iraqi Ministry of Health, who injured or killed hundreds of U.S. troops and civilians in Iraq.

ACIP to take next step on COVID-19 booster for adolescents

Two days after the FDA expanded its emergency use authorization for the Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE COVID-19 vaccine to include boosters for adolescents at least five months after the primary regimen, the CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) is weighing in on whether and when young people aged 12 to 15 should receive a booster. Before they vote on recommendations Jan. 5, ACIP members will hear updates on the vaccine’s safety. Currently, the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine is the only one authorized in the U.S. for use in individuals younger than 18.

Annexon slumps on mixed phase II data with C1q inhibitor in HD

Shares of Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) were trading midday at $7.38, down $3.63, or almost 33% on word of interim data from the phase II trial with ANX-005 in patients with Huntington’s disease. Twenty-three subjects given the C1q protein complex inhibitor for 24 weeks showed maintenance of clinical function relative to the baseline across three domain functions of the composite Unified Huntington’s Disease Rating Scale. Two patients, however, turned up drug-related serious adverse events, one with systemic lupus erythematosus and one with pneumonitis.

Amneal buys Saol’s baclofen portfolio in $83.5M deal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has bought a small portfolio of drugs from fellow U.S. biotech Saol Therapeutics Inc., adding the skeletal muscle relaxant baclofen to its portfolio and boosting its pipeline with a potential therapy to treat spasticity in a deal worth $83.5 million plus royalties. Bridgewater, New Jersey-based Amneal has bought the portfolio including Lioresal (baclofen), used to treat muscle spasticity caused by conditions such as spinal cord injury or multiple sclerosis and first approved in 1977.

Israel’s Protai comes out of stealth mode following $8M seed round

A new artificial intelligence-powered drug discovery startup, Protai Bio, has emerged from stealth mode following an $8 million seed round led by Grove Ventures and Pitango Healthtech that will see the new company develop its platform and accelerate its drug discovery programs. Protai Founders Eran Seger and Kirill Pevzner served in the Israeli army together in the intelligence cyber corps developing artificial intelligence solutions for combat operations, and the two decided to use their expertise in AI to tackle drug development by developing a platform to discover protein targets. “Instead of leveraging precision information in intelligence for better understanding the battlefield, your body is kind of a battlefield, which needs decision intelligence,” CEO Eran Seger told BioWorld.

