Strados Labs reels in $4.5M for smart respiratory sensor

Investors including SOSV, Cultivate(MD), Wavemaker360 Health, Blu Venture Investors and Broad Street Angels are backing Strados Labs LLC with $4.5 million. The pre-series A funding will be used to accelerate development of the company’s smart sensor platform Resp. The funding comes after Strados received FDA clearance for the product in December 2021 and brings its total raised to $7 million.