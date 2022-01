China med-tech exports declined in 2021 as imports increased

China’s med-tech products exports declined in 2021 as manufacturing in other countries picked up, while med-tech imports to the country increased. In the first half of 2021, China’s med-tech exports amounted to $47.931 billion, a decrease of 23.1% year-on-year. But imports for the same period amounted to $24.392 billion, an increase of 25.2% year-on-year, according to med-tech data company Guangzhou Joinchain Big Data Technology Co. Ltd.