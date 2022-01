Theranos saga leaves investors with hunger for transparency

The epic rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos Inc., will preoccupy the world of business for decades to come, but this story has also left a large footprint in the world of clinical diagnostics. David Stein, CEO of Babson Diagnostics Inc., of Austin, Texas, told BioWorld that investors are a bit more wary than usual because of the Theranos saga, forcing test developers to be more rigorous in test development and more transparent with investors about a test.