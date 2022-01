Genialis AI platform speeds identification of biomarkers

Cancer trials that stratify patients using biomarkers increase their likelihood of proceeding to the next phase more than 500% compared to trials run without biomarkers, Canadian researchers recently determined, and biotech companies have invested heavily in identifying new biomarkers for a wide range of applications. Genialis Inc. has tackled the problem of huge investment in biomarkers with little return by developing a platform that combines artificial intelligence and machine learning.