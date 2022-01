Protein work Generates interest, and how; potential $1.9B-plus Amgen tie-up

A potential $1.9 billion-plus deal with Amgen Inc. in hand, Generate Biomedicines Inc. CEO Michael Nally said his firm’s approach “can take a couple of years off traditional complex protein design” by way of combining in silico work with wet lab capabilities. The pact brought $50 million up front for Cambridge, Mass.-based Generate, with the bigger money possible on the back end plus royalties on any resulting products.