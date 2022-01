3Sbio licenses out global rights of PD-1 inhibitor to Syncromune

3Sbio Inc.’s subsidiary, Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., has licensed out the global rights of its anti-PD-1 antibody candidate, 609-A, to Florida-based Syncromune Inc. in a deal the company said is worth up to “hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars,” and includes an up-front cash payment, milestone payments and royalties based on total sales.