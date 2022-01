Care of delivery: Entos strikes a $450M deal with Lilly

The hinge of the new development deal between Entos Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eli Lilly and Co. is also the core of Entos’ business: delivering a drug without significant toxicity. Development of the cargo is only part of the story in creating safe and effective medicine, Entos CEO John Lewis told BioWorld. “You have to have a safe and effective delivery system.”