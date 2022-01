US CDC endorses ACIP booster guidance, what’s next?

Within hours of a Jan. 5 vote on COVID-19 boosters for adolescents, U.S. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky endorsed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation that all adolescents aged 12-17 years should receive a booster dose five months after their primary series. The recommendation applies to the Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE COVID-19 vaccine, as it’s the only one authorized in the U.S. for use in adolescents.