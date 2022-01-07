Making good on ambitions to increase its say in the development of drug candidates from its AI-driven discovery platform, as well as the breadth of roles the system serves, Exscientia plc said Jan. 7 it will work with longtime partner Sanofi SA to develop up to 15 new small-molecule candidates for oncology and immunology indications. Sanofi will pay Exscientia $100 million up front and up to $5.2 billion in total milestones, plus tiered royalties, it said.

Astrazeneca’s Alexion buys rights to rare heart disease drug from Aduhelm discoverer Neurimmune for $760M

Astrazeneca plc’s recently acquired Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has signed a deal worth up to $760 million with Neurimmune AG, the Swiss biotech that discovered Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm (aducanumab), buying rights to the rare heart disease drug NI-006. While Biogen Inc.’s Aduhelm targets amyloid plaques thought to cause Alzheimer’s in the brain, the phase Ib drug in Alexion’s deal is intended to tackle the build-up of the rogue protein that causes heart disease caused by transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

Final tally comes in at $118B, second top financings amount in biopharma history

While the $118.3 billion raised by biopharma companies in 2021 through public and private transactions is 12% lower than the amount raised the prior year, it still represents an impressive financings record, led primarily by record IPOs and venture capital rounds. Coming in second to 2020’s $134.5 billion, the amount is nearly 73% more than the third highest year of 2015, which pulled in $68.4 billion. By quarter, financings in 2021 also fall second to 2020, except for the first quarter (Q1), which raised $38.27 billion, 131% more than the pre-pandemic first quarter of 2020 ($16.57 billion). After Q1, though, the amounts began to drop off.

Trio of biopharma IPOs open new year

Three biopharma IPOs rounded out the first week of the new year, with Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cincor Pharma Inc. and Vigil Neuroscience Inc. all pricing new Nasdaq issues Dec. 7. Taken together, the offerings raised about $482 million, though all received cool receptions, with only the most mature among them, Amylyx, (NASDAQ:AMLX) holding its ground at midday.

IH next for Harmony’s Wakix in sleep disorders? Phase III set for this year

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.’s plan to launch a phase III study with Wakix (pitolisant) idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) during the first half of this year brought renewed attention to the sleep space, where a handful of players are jostling for position. Wakix, a histamine-3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) or cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy, was first approved in August 2019. IH is a rare disorder characterized by EDS, sleep inertia, and brain fog, affecting about 30,000 to 40,000 patients in the U.S.

Also in the news

