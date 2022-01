3D ‘pop-up’ sensors measure cardiac signals inside a single heart cell

University of California San Diego engineers have developed tiny 2D sensors that pop up to become a 3D assemblage of microscopic sensors for directly measuring the movement and speed of electrical signals inside the heart. According to nanoengineering professor Sheng Xu, the nanotechnology has enormous implications for heart doctors anxious to better diagnose and treat arrhythmia, heart attack and other diseases.