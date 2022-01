Jelikalite wins FDA breakthrough status for wearable autism device

Jelikalite Corp. has received a breakthrough device designation from the FDA for its wearable neurostimulation device Cognilum. The home-based system aims to reduce symptoms of moderate to severe autism spectrum disorder in pediatric patients aged 2 to 6 years. The designation was based on the results of a double-blind, placebo controlled clinical trial of 30 pediatric patients with moderate to severe autism, which showed the technology can significantly improve symptoms.