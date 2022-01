Glaukos sees a way to raise revenue with Iprime clearance

Glaukos Corp. received a green light from the FDA for its Iprime device for the delivery of viscoelastic fluid during ophthalmic surgery, which could help the company to recover some of the revenue lost by cuts to reimbursement for its minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) product, Istent. A launch date has not been announced.