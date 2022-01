NICE supports use of Kardiamobile for paroxysmal afib

The U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended the use of the Kardiamobile as an option for detecting atrial fibrillation (AF) events in patients diagnosed with suspected paroxysmal AF. Alivecor Inc., of Mountain View, Calif., is the obvious beneficiary of the recommendation, a good bit of news given the company’s struggles to maintain patent protection for its products.