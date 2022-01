Owens & Minor hits ‘home’ run with $1.45B acquisition of Apria

Owens & Minor Inc. (O&M) sent Apria Inc. shares out of the ballpark with the announcement of its acquisition of the at-home health care company for $1.45 billion in cash early this morning. Apria’s stock (NASDAQ:APR) closed Friday at $29.72, opened today at $37.16 and rose incrementally throughout the day to close at $37.48. O&M’s stock (NYSE:OMI) ended the week at $45.08; it ebbed sharply to $40.19 on the news before recovering to $45.35 at the end of the trading day.