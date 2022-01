Medtronic acquires Affera in nearly $1B deal

Medtronic plc continued its aggressive acquisition strategy today with the announcement of an agreement to purchase Affera Inc. Medtronic Chairman and CEO Geoff Martha revealed in a presentation on Jan. 10 at the virtual edition of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference that his company was paying $925 million for the cardiac mapping and navigation company. The total reflects $250 million in payments assuming Affera meets “contingent considerations.”