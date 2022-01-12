Targeting the toxic alpha-synuclein protein found in the brains of people with Parkinson’s is one of the most promising approaches to treat the disease in the clinic – but getting any drug into the brain is a challenge. Sanofi SA has joined with ABL Bio Inc. to solve this problem, in-licensing ABL-301, a preclinical bispecific antibody that locks on to misfolded alpha-synuclein but also includes a molecular “shuttle” that allows it to penetrate the blood-brain barrier. Sanofi will pay ABL $75 million up front, and up to $985 million more if development, regulatory and commercial milestones are met, plus potential royalties.

Who’s calling the shots on Alzheimer’s drug development?

In proposing a national coverage determination to limit coverage of a class of Alzheimer’s drugs to those being used in clinical trials that meet its standards, CMS appears to be stomping all over FDA territory. “For the first time ever, Medicare is second-guessing FDA – and not only on work that it has already done, but on work FDA will do in the future,” said George Vradenburg, chair and co-founder of Us Against Alzheimer’s, a patient advocacy group. “HHS is clearly at war with itself, with one agency approving this class of drugs and another slamming the door shut on treatment. . .. Does CMS no longer trust the FDA’s work?” he asked.

Deals reach a record $213.5B, as M&As in 2021 struggle

The value of biopharma deals in 2021 rose above the prior year’s record by about 8%, thanks to an increasing number of high-money transactions. Mergers and acquisitions, however, fell 32% below 2020 as the industry gravitated more toward financings. According to BioWorld data, there was a record 1,968 deals (collaborations, licensings and joint ventures) announced in 2021 with a combined projected value of $213.5 billion. This compares with 2,052 deals in 2020 worth $197 billion. While deals hit record levels, M&As in 2021 are a different story. Although there were 158 completed M&A transactions in 2021, which is above the 134 in 2020, the total value recorded was only $118.4 billion vs. $173 billion the prior year.

Expectations for pharma R&D returns climb, but deeper view dulls shine

LONDON – There was a marked increase in the projected return on investment in pharma R&D in 2021, which rose to 7%, the highest level since 2014. That was up from a lowly 2.7% in 2020 and – even worse – 1.8% in 2019, according to the 12th annual report tracking ROI by the consultants Deloitte. But while 7% is a significant improvement, it is still below the projected ROI when the first edition of “Measuring the Return from Pharmaceutical Innovation” was published in 2010, in response to concerns that pharma was spending more and more on R&D while getting less out. At that point, projected ROI was 10.1%.

Rare disease opportunity highlighted in Biotech Showcase panel

Biotech Showcase hosted a panel discussion called “Rare Disease: The Value Proposition Keeps Expanding.” On hand were officials from Enzyvant Therapeutics Inc., Ovid Therapeutics Inc., and Origami Therapeutics Inc. Last October, Enzyvant gained approval of Rethymic (allogeneic processed thymus tissue) for pediatric congenital athymia. Ovid, at the start of this year, signed a potential $150 million-plus deal with Astrazeneca plc for small molecules targeting the KCC2 transporter.

Cellusion raises $9.5M to support ocular cell therapy

Cellusion Inc. recently closed a ¥1.1 billion ($9.5 million) financing, bringing its total 2021 fundraising to ¥1.7 billion. The company is preparing to enter the clinic with CLS-001, its corneal endothelial substitute cell candidate for treating corneal edema due to endothelial dysfunction, or bullous keratopathy. The Tokyo-based company will use the funds to prepare for phase I/II testing of the investigational therapy both in Japan and overseas. Research and business team expansions are also in the works as the company endeavors to expand its pipeline.

Cansino receives NMPA’s first approval for quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine

Cansino Biologics Inc. has received marketing approval from the NMPA for its ACYW-135 meningococcal conjugate vaccine, Menhycia, making it the first of its kind to be authorized in China. The approval marks “an important step in accelerating the development of China’s meningococcal vaccine immunization strategy,” the company said.

Also in the news

2Seventy, Affibody, Alar, Amicus, Arrowhead, Atai, Beyondspring, Blade, Bristol Myers Squibb, CBMG, Cyteir, Glaukos, Heat, Hillstream, Hutchmed, I-Mab, Immixbio, Immuron, IMV, Kintara, Lantern, Lokon, Mesoblast, Mitsubishi Tanabe, Mynd, Neurorx, Novavax, Ocugen, Pfizer, Pharmather, Relief, Revolution, Targovax, Vaxxinity, Xenon, Zai