BioWorld - Thursday, January 13, 2022
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Who’s calling the shots on Alzheimer’s drug development?

Jan. 12, 2022
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
In proposing a national coverage determination to limit coverage of a class of Alzheimer’s drugs to those being used in clinical trials approved by the U.S. Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services or the NIH, CMS appears to be treading in FDA territory. “For the first time ever, Medicare is second-guessing FDA – and not only on work that it has already done, but on work FDA will do in the future,” said George Vradenburg, chair and co-founder of Us Against Alzheimer’s, a patient advocacy group. “HHS [the Department of Health and Human Services] is clearly at war with itself, with one agency approving this class of drugs and another slamming the door shut on treatment. . .. Does CMS no longer trust the FDA’s work?”
BioWorld Drugs Regulatory Neurology/Psychiatric U.S. FDA