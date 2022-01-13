Who’s calling the shots on Alzheimer’s drug development?

In proposing a national coverage determination to limit coverage of a class of Alzheimer’s drugs to those being used in clinical trials approved by the U.S. Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services or the NIH, CMS appears to be treading in FDA territory. “For the first time ever, Medicare is second-guessing FDA – and not only on work that it has already done, but on work FDA will do in the future,” said George Vradenburg, chair and co-founder of Us Against Alzheimer’s, a patient advocacy group. “HHS [the Department of Health and Human Services] is clearly at war with itself, with one agency approving this class of drugs and another slamming the door shut on treatment. . .. Does CMS no longer trust the FDA’s work?”