Capture ‘hearts and minds,’ says Ovid’s Levin during rare-disease panel

Drug sponsors should not focus on influencing legislators about how to price rare-disease and orphan therapies, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. CEO Jeremy Levin said during a panel talk at Biotech Showcase. “The game is not in Washington,” he said. “The game is on the ground in each state, where you need to convince the public, the individuals, the patients that, in fact, you are bringing value.”