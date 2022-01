Illumina and Agendia team up for breast cancer test development

Illumina Inc. and Agendia NV are joining forces for a multiyear partnership to develop diagnostic tests for breast cancer. The collaboration will unite lllumina’s Miseq Dx sequencing platform, with Agendia's flagship genomic test, Mammaprint, which identifies a patient’s breast cancer recurrence risk. Illumina has been steadily signing partnerships over the past few years and currently has more than 30 IVD partners and 40 sequencing-based solutions for cancer under development.