Chronus Health raises $22M for portable blood analyzer

Point-of-care (POC) diagnostics startup Chronus Health Inc. reeled in $22 million in a series A round led by Tarsadia Investments. The company plans to use the funds to scale its research, engineering and data science teams and hasten product and technology development. Monta Vista Capital, Sosv and Savantus Ventures also participated in the financings, along with an unidentified strategic investor.