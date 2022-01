Connectedhealth launches type 2 diabetes care system Sugosure for Singaporean patients

Digital health company Connectedhealth Pte. Ltd. launched its Sugosure system to offer care management to type 2 diabetes patients in Singapore. The system is aiming to tackle the “poor management” of type 2 diabetes with technology and to reduce the risk of long-term complications, said Ronald Ling, the CEO of Connectedhealth.