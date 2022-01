Viveon and Suneva combine to form $511M aesthetics business

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (VHAQ) reported a merger deal with regenerative aesthetics company Suneva Medical Inc. According to the terms of the deal, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), will issue 25 million shares and up to 12 million earnout shares to Suneva shareholders. The pro forma equity valuation of the companies is expected to be approximately $511 million, with the merger slated for completion in the first half of 2022.