Salarius enters protein degrader fray with 'transformative' Deuterx deal

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is joining the red-hot protein degradation space with an acquisition of a portfolio of oral small-molecule protein degraders and IP from Deuterx LLC it’s calling "transformative." The lead asset, SP-3164, is a cereblon-binding molecular glue that Salarius plans to move to the clinic in 2023 as a potential treatment for hematological cancers and solid tumors. Salarius paid Deuterx $1.5 million in cash and 1 million shares of restricted stock (NASDAQ:SLRX) up front, worth about $487,900 at market close on Jan. 13.