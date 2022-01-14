BioWorld - Friday, January 14, 2022
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Salarius enters protein degrader fray with 'transformative' Deuterx deal

Jan. 13, 2022
By Michael Fitzhugh
No Comments
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is joining the red-hot protein degradation space with an acquisition of a portfolio of oral small-molecule protein degraders and IP from Deuterx LLC it’s calling "transformative." The lead asset, SP-3164, is a cereblon-binding molecular glue that Salarius plans to move to the clinic in 2023 as a potential treatment for hematological cancers and solid tumors. Salarius paid Deuterx $1.5 million in cash and 1 million shares of restricted stock (NASDAQ:SLRX) up front, worth about $487,900 at market close on Jan. 13.
BioWorld Deals and M&A Cancer