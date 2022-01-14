Biden administration boosts at-home COVID-19 test purchase to 1B

In a speech on Jan. 13, President Joe Biden revealed plans to purchase an additional 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests, bringing the total number the administration expects to provide for free to American households to 1 billion. In addition, Biden said the administration would distribute free “high quality masks.” On Wednesday, the administration said it would provide 5 million rapid COVID-19 tests and 5 million lab-based PCR tests to schools each month to support screening testing and test-to-stay programs.