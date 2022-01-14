A team led by researchers from the ETH Zürich and the University of Basel has used a combination of mass spectrometry data and machine learning to predict antibiotic resistance of clinical bacterial samples. The results, which were published in the Jan. 10, 2022, issue of Nature Medicine, could speed the identification of optimal antibiotic regimens for patients. The method results in “a prediction, not a lab-based experimental confirmation. And a prediction can be wrong, or right,” co-corresponding author Karsten Borgwardt clarified. “But having this prediction is helpful for the clinician.”

Surveying VEGF+DLL4 bids: Compass pointed in favorable direction

Targeting VEGF and DLL4 at the same time in solid tumors is an approach that continues to entice researchers, with such firms as Abbvie Inc., Compass Therapeutics Inc. and Oncxerna Therapeutics Inc. working to come up with oncology solutions.

Everest acquires rights to 3CL protease inhibitors to develop antivirals for COVID-19

Shanghai-based Everest Medicines Ltd. has won exclusive global rights to a set of viral 3C-like (3CL) protease inhibitors from Singapore's national drug discovery platform, the Experimental Drug Development Centre (EDDC), in a deal worth up to $214.5 million for the center. “We will not only focus on China but also the remaining unmet medical needs around the world. We are also open for exploring potential out-license opportunities for this early stage drug candidate,” Everest CEO Kerry Blanchard told BioWorld.

Australia gears up for clinical trials with psychedelics to treat mental health disorders

PERTH, Australia – Australia has recently established new research and discovery centers to study psychedelic treatments for mental health disorders. Headquartered Melbourne, the Psychae Institute is a global research collaboration supported by a AU$40 million (US$29 million) investment from a North American biotechnology company. The institute will collaborate with researchers from global organizations. “The first areas to be studied are treatment-resistant depression, substance abuse disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder,” Psychae Institute Co-Director Daniel Perkins told BioWorld.

Newco news: BAT follows tobacco rival Philip Morris into biotech, promising faster R&D with Kbio’s plant-based tech

Following Philip Morris International Inc.’s controversial takeover of respiratory drug firm Vectura plc., British American Tobacco plc (BAT) is also making inroads into medical research with U.K.-based Kbio Holdings Ltd., a biotech focused on plant-based medicine. Kbio will use BAT’s existing plant-based technology and its in-house biologics organization, Owensboro-based Kentucky Bioprocessing Inc., under the leadership of CEO Patrick Doyle, who was most recently CEO of Stelexis Therapeutics Inc., based in New York and specializing in discovering and targeting pre-cancerous stem cells.

SCG acquires induced pluripotent stem cell tech from Singapore’s A*STAR

SCG Cell Therapy Pte. Ltd. has acquired rights to human induced pluripotent stem cell technology from Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)’s Accelerate Technologies Pte. Ltd. to support the development of natural killer (NK) cell therapies for leukemia, liver cancer, gastric cancer and other solid tumors. The agreement will broaden the company’s portfolio, initially built around developing autologous T-cell therapies. Deal value was not disclosed.

Holiday notice

Also in the news

