Woven Endobridge device shown to prevent rupture of ‘wide-mouth’ brain aneurysms

That excruciating moment when patients learn their lives are potentially at risk to a “wide neck” brain aneurysm could be softened by results of a long-awaited international study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Harvard Medical School. According to lead author Adam Dmytriw, wide-neck aneurysms will respond better to the Woven Endobridge Web device than metal stents and blood thinners.