Medtronic sees meaningful pain relief with lower-energy DTM spinal cord stimulation

Medtronic plc released initial results showing meaningful pain relief using differential target multiplexed (DTM) spinal cord stimulation (SCS) endurance therapy, a lower-energy form of its DTM SCS treatment for overall, back or leg pain. At three months, patients in the on-label, prospective, multicenter study reported that their overall pain was about half what it was at the start of the study, measured by a 3.9 cm reduction on the 10 cm Visual Analog Scale (VAS) vs. 7.8 cm at baseline. Patients in the study also reported an average decrease in back and leg pain or 4.3 cm and 5.0 cm, respectively. Medtronic plans to offer the DTM SCS endurance therapy on its rechargeable Intellis and primary cell Vanta platforms.