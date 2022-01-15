BioWorld - Saturday, January 15, 2022
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Liquid biopsy panel debates value of individual cancer screening tests

Jan. 14, 2022
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
In a lively discussion at the 40th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, panelists from leading diagnostics companies debated the best way to screen for cancer – and whether diagnostic testing does more harm than good in some circumstances. Kevin Conroy, CEO of Exact Sciences Corp., noted that he expected liquid biopsies to have an “enormous impact on making earlier cancer detection a routine part of medical care” with his company currently developing a blood-based test for colon cancer as well as a multicancer test and one for minimal residual disease.
BioWorld MedTech Conferences Cancer Diagnostics Liquid biopsy