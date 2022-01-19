BioWorld - Wednesday, January 19, 2022
See today's BioWorld AsiaSee today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Novavax’s protein-based COVID-19 vaccine wins approval in South Korea

Jan. 18, 2022
By Gina Lee
No Comments

South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) has greenlighted Novavax Inc.’s Nuvaxovid, making it the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for commercial use in the country. The regulatory win for Novavax adds to emergency use authorizations (EUA) for the product, also known as NVX-CoV2373, in India, Indonesia and the Philippines, as well as an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization. On Jan. 12, the company said it expects to submit an EUA request to the FDA after one month.

BioWorld BioWorld Asia Regulatory Coronavirus Asia-Pacific