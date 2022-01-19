BioWorld - Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Evotec inks $1B discovery deal with Lilly targeting metabolic disease

Jan. 18, 2022
By Nuala Moran
LONDON – Evotec SE put the biggest ever headline figure on one of its pharma drug discovery collaborations, announcing a $1 billion deal with Eli Lilly and Co. in metabolic diseases. The Hamburg, Germany-based company will be responsible for the discovery of drug candidates for the treatment of diabetes and chronic kidney disease against targets identified by Lilly or Evotec, or sourced externally. Lily has rights to up to five programs, to be developed in the partnership and to take on any subsequent development, clinical validation and commercialization activities. The collaboration initially runs for three years.
