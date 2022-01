Clinical hold clutches Dyne’s stock

The FDA clapped a clinical hold on the IND for a clinical trial of Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s DYNE-251 for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy in patients amenable to skipping exon 51. The agency is asking for more clinical and non-clinical information on the therapy. A response, including data from existing and ongoing studies in the second quarter of 2022, is expected to be filed to the FDA sometime in mid-2022, Dyne said.