Abbvie, Pfizer JAK inhibitors win refractory atopic dermatitis approvals at FDA

Two Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, Abbvie Inc.'s Rinvoq (upadacitinib) and Pfizer Inc.'s Cibinqo (abrocitinib), have won U.S. FDA approvals for the treatment of people with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. Reviews of both products for the indication were delayed due to FDA concerns about class risks. Accordingly, each is labeled with a boxed warning regarding risks of serious infection, mortality, malignancy, major adverse cardiovascular events and thrombosis.