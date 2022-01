UCB offers $1.9B for Zogenix and its rare epilepsy drug Fintepla

UCB SA has unveiled plans to acquire Zogenix Inc. in a deal worth up to $1.9 billion (€1.7 billion), adding to its portfolio an approved drug aimed at rare forms of epilepsy. Brussels-based UCB will pay $26 per share in cash for the Emeryville, Calif.-based biotech, plus a contingent value right of $2 per share, which would pay out upon approval of the oral drug Fintepla (fenfluramine) for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.