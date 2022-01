Ceptur raises $75M series A to develop targeted oligos

Ceptur Therapeutics Inc. has completed a $75 million series A financing to develop targeted oligonucleotide therapies based on its U1 adaptor technology. The adaptors are bivalent oligonucleotides designed to engage sequence-specific mRNA and the U1 small nuclear ribonuclear protein that regulates transcription and splicing. The therapeutics are for controlling gene expression at the pre-mRNA level within the nucleus.