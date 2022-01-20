Clinisys combines with Horizon and Sunquest for diagnostics super group

Clinisys Inc. has signed a deal to buy laboratory information company Horizon Lab Systems LLC and combine Sunquest Information Systems under the Clinisys brand. The resulting group will be one of the world's largest laboratory informatics organizations. Clinisys and Sunquest share the same parent company – Roper Technologies Inc., which trades on the NYSE stock exchange. The addition of Raleigh, N.C.-based Horizon provides Clinisys with expertise in the public health, environmental, water quality, toxicology and agriculture markets.