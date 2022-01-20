BioWorld - Thursday, January 20, 2022
MHRA eyes more patient engagement, streamlined registration of clinical trials

Jan. 19, 2022
By Mark McCarty
The U.K. Medicines and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) unveiled a proposal to overhaul its requirements for clinical trials for drugs and devices, just one of several significant regulatory proposals in recent months. One of the proposed changes would be to require more patient engagement in the design of trials, while another feature would allow sponsors to go through the MHRA process and an ethics review in a single application, thus potentially streamlining the up-front work required for these studies.
