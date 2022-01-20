Acutus restructures to focus product development activities

Acutus Medical Inc. provided highlights of a corporate restructuring along with preliminary unaudited revenues for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2021. The company “will prioritize maximizing console utilization and procedure volume growth in targeted geographic regions as well as a more focused scope of product development initiatives.” The restructuring will include the layoff of more than 50 staff members and reduction of manufacturing costs designed to produce annualized operating expense savings of $23 million to $25 million in 2022.