Cancer therapy developer Immpact Bio USA Inc. has raised $111 million to further its "logic gate"-based CAR T-cell platform, the source of a CD19/CD20 bispecific in phase I testing for B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients whose disease has returned or stopped responding to treatment. New data from that study, showing complete remissions in seven of eight patients treated, accompanied the appointment of a new president and CEO for the company as well as a new board chair. Venbio Partners led the round with Foresite Capital and Decheng Capital.

What next for GSK as R&D guru Hal Barron heads for the exit?

When Glaxosmithkline plc’s new CEO, Emma Walmsley, was hiring a “dream team” of executives to lead the company in 2017, former Genentech whizz Hal Barron was the star signing as chief scientific officer. Lured away from Alphabet Inc.’s biotech subsidiary, Calico LLC, by a bumper pay deal, Barron was arguably Walmsley’s most important appointment. Walmsley badly needed a strong leader with credible expertise in science to lead the company’s R&D efforts, as her expertise and experience came from the company’s consumer operation. But as GSK plans to split later this year, Barron is heading for the exit to become CEO of California’s ambitious and enormously well-funded startup Altos Labs Inc.

Mabwell raises ¥3.48B in Shanghai IPO, though shares meet cool reception

Mabwell Bioscience Co. Ltd. raised ¥3.48 billion (US$547.9 million) in a Shanghai STAR Market IPO on Jan. 18 to support company R&D efforts and plans to build an antibody production plant. Though oversubscribed, the offering got a cool market reception, with shares plunging nearly 30% from a ¥32 open (US$27.96), then closing at ¥24.50 on the first day of trading before recovering slightly to ¥27.40 on Jan. 20.

CBO reports on the good, bad and ugly of US drug prices

The good news first. A new U.S. Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report shows that, on average, Americans with ailments for which the standard of care includes generics are paying less for their prescription drugs than they were a decade ago. The bad news? Those who have no choice other than a brand drug may be paying a whole lot more. From 2009 to 2018, the average price of a prescription for a generic drug fell from $22 to $17 in Medicare Part D and from $27 to $23 in Medicaid, according to the CBO. Over that same timeframe, the average price of a prescription for a brand drug more than doubled in the Medicare Part D program and increased by 50% in Medicaid.

Australia adds Novavax vaccine and antivirals from Pfizer, MSD to COVID-19 arsenal

PERTH, Australia – In preparation for easing COVID-19 restrictions and opening its international borders, Australia has added a new vaccine and two new oral antiviral therapies to its arsenal to fight the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that is sweeping the globe. Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) granted provisional approval on Jan. 20 to Biocelect Pty Ltd. (on behalf of Novavax Inc.) for its COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid, as well as two oral antiviral treatments, MSD Australia’s Lagevrio (molnupiravir) and Pfizer Inc.’s combination treatment Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir).

Omicron gives way to Valneva and Sputnik vaccines

Preliminary lab data showed the omicron variant was neutralized by three doses of Valneva SE’s inactivated by serum antibodies from COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA-2001. The sera from 30 participants in the phase I/II study also resulted in neutralizing antibodies against the ancestral virus and delta variant while 87% presented neutralizing antibodies against omicron. The European Commission signed an agreement with Valneva to supply up to 60 million doses over two years should the EMA approve the vaccine. Still, the Saint Herblain, France-based company’s shares (NASDAQ:VALN) had dropped 20% at midday. Meanwhile, the Sputnik V vaccine was said to demonstrate protection against omicron with more than twice the virus neutralizing activity compared to the Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE vaccine. The data come from a study conducted at the Spallanzani Institute, of Rome, by researchers from the Institute and the Gamaleya Center.

Also in the news

