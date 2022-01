Targetingone digital PCR testing kit wins first-of-kind class III Chinese approval

Targetingone Corp. Ltd.’s new testing kit based on digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) techniques has received approval from China’s NMPA. It is the first dCPR-based testing kit to receive the country’s class III medical device registration certificate. The Beijing-based company collaborated with Tsinghua University, several hospitals and the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) participated to research and develop the testing kit.