Robocath completes first European study of coronary angioplasty using its robotic PCI platform

PARIS – Robocath SAS has concluded an initial clinical study in Europe to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of robotic coronary angioplasty performed using its R-One platform. Sixty-two patients from six European hospitals participated in the R-Evolution clinical study. The study was aimed at assessing the safety and efficacy of the R-One robotic assistance platform.