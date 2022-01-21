UCB SA anticipates submitting regulatory applications in the third quarter for IL-17-targeting bimekizumab in psoriatic arthritis ankylosing spondylitis, after chalking up a second successful phase III trial in that indication. Meanwhile, high hopes for the would-be blockbuster remain at least temporarily deferred as pandemic-related travel restrictions have delayed FDA action on the BLA for plaque psoriasis.

Regulators call for multivalent COVID-19 shots, not endless boosters

Administering multiple booster doses against COVID-19 is not sustainable in the longer term, international drug regulators said, during a meeting of the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities, held Jan. 12. Regulators argued that a long-term strategy should involve vaccines capable of tackling several variants at once, not just omicron, and that tweaking existing vaccines and comparing them with first-generation vaccines using clinical studies is the way forward, according to a report from the meeting.

Thirty years of history behind it, HER3 becomes target of growing interest

At last emerging as a viable clinical target, HER3 – a pseudokinase member of the EGFR family – could achieve the status of the much wider-known HER2 if current efforts pan out. HER3 was discovered more than three decades ago and is known to be involved in tumor progression as well as drug resistance. Players in the space include Elevation Oncology Inc. with seribantumab and Merus N.V. with zenocutuzomab.

Senescent neurons block neurogenesis in mice

Destroying senescent cells in the aging stem cell niche, either genetically or pharmacologically using the small-molecule senolytic ABT-263 (navitoclax; AbbVie), enhanced hippocampal neurogenesis and cognitive function in mice, a Canadian study led by scientists at the University of Toronto has found.

Innovent options China rights to Amagma candidates for inflammatory disorders

Innovent Biologics Inc. has secured an option to license China rights for up to three enzyme specific inhibitors for inflammatory disorders with few or no treatments from Amagma Therapeutics Inc. Innovent will also manufacture the inhibitors for a phase II trial in the region. If it exercises its option, the Suzhou, China-based company will pay Amagma based on development, approval, and commercial milestones, as well as potential net sales of products.

Also in the news

