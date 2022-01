UCB’s bimekizumab notches more phase III wins; still awaiting first FDA decision

UCB SA anticipates submitting regulatory applications in the third quarter for IL-17-targeting bimekizumab in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis, after chalking up second successful phase III trials in both indications. Meanwhile, the high commercial hopes for the would-be blockbuster remain at least temporarily deferred as pandemic-related travel restrictions have delayed FDA action on the BLA for plaque psoriasis.